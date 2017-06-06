Stock futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
MEXICO CITY Mexico will reduce the proportion of refined sugar it can export to the United States to 30 percent under a new agreement likely to be announced later today, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Mexican radio on Tuesday.
Currently, the proportion of refined sugar exports from total sugar exports Mexico can send to the United States is 53 percent.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
LONDON European stocks fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as oil prices kept within sight of the seven-month lows reached overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.