MEXICO CITY Mexico's government welcomed the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on Thursday after the Trump administration gave notice it was kicking off the process with a letter to Congress.

In a brief statement, Mexico's economy ministry said NAFTA had been a boon to Canada, the United States and Mexico, and that all three nations deserved a modern pact to regulate trade.

"Mexico expects a constructive negotiation that allows more cooperation, economic integration, and boosts regional competitiveness," the ministry said in the statement.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)