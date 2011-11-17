WASHINGTON The U.S. Transportation Department is sending $112 million to projects across the country to help build energy-efficient transit vehicles and facilities, Secretary Ray LaHood said on Thursday.

The money, intended to create environment-friendly transportation options as well as construction jobs, will be shared among 46 projects.

The department received 266 funding requests for a total $1 billion, it said.

Pennsylvania projects will receive the most funding, $18 million for purchasing hybrid buses and spreading the use of vehicles fueled by natural gas.

California agencies will receive $14 million, primarily for changing to electric, hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid and diesel hybrid buses that emit fewer pollutants into the air and rely less on oil.

Florida projects will receive $11 million, Illinois projects $8.2 million, Ohio $6.3 million, Texas $8.4 million, and Washington $6.8 million.

