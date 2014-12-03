U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 percent in March: ELFA
Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Germany should engage in further fiscal stimulus to help Europe's lagging economy, a top U.S. economic diplomat said on Wednesday.
"Germany has a large current account surplus and a very soft fiscal position. So I think there is scope for further fiscal stimulus," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, told an audience after giving a speech on America's priorities in the global economy.
He said Berlin had taken some positive steps with regard to infrastructure spending plans.
"I encourage them to move more rapidly than they have so far," Sheets said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.