NEW YORK Foreigners increased purchases of long-term U.S. securities in September, buying for eight straight months and bolstered by inflows into U.S. Treasury bonds and notes, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $33.6 billion in September from a revised $20.8 billion in August.

Including short-dated instruments such as bills, however, overseas investors sold a whopping $175.1 billion in U.S. assets in September, after selling a revised $8.5 billion the previous month.

Analysts said investors usually focus on long-term capital flows, more than short-term transactions.

Data showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries totaling $17.4 billion in September, after selling them for two straight months. Buying by private investors of U.S. Treasuries to the tune of $32.1 billion, more than offset selling by foreign official institutions such as central banks.

The buying of U.S. Treasuries seemed to stem from the Federal Reserve's inaction on interest rates at its September policy meeting as well as some dovish inflation signals in the central bank's statement at the time. That pushed U.S. yields on both the short- and long-end lower during the month of September.

Foreign official selling of Treasuries, meanwhile, amounted to $17.2 billion, data showed. Major central banks have sold U.S. Treasuries for 12 straight months.

Emerging market economies led by Brazil, India, and Turkey were some of the biggest sellers of U.S. government bonds. These countries have been selling their dollar reserves in an effort to prop up their weakening currencies.

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, declined in September to $1.258 trillion, the lowest since February this year. The world's second largest economy, however, remained the largest holder of U.S. government paper.

Japan, the second largest U.S. Treasury debt holder, saw a drop in its holdings to $1.177 trillion, declining for a second straight month.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities showed an outflow of $27.7 billion in September, from an outflow of $6.0 billion in August. Foreign investors have sold U.S. stocks in four of the last five months.

One bright spot, however, was the continued inflow into U.S. corporate bonds. In September, foreign investors bought $15.1 billion in U.S. corporate debt, buying for 13 consecutive months.

