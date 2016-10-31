German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
OXFORD, England U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday he sees a growing bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress for using revenue from the repatriation of overseas corporate profits to fund infrastructure.
Lew, speaking at the Oxford Union debating club, said that the new president and Congress could quickly work on such a corporate tax reform deal that could bring in hundreds of billions of dollars in new revenue from profits that U.S. companies are holding overseas due to high tax rates at home.
"From conversations I’ve had with Democrats and Republicans, I believe that there is a broad, growing consensus behind the kind of structure that I just described," Lew said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.