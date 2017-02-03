U.S. President Donald Trump puts his hand on General Motors CEO Mary Barra while hosting a strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2017. From L-R are IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, U.S. President Donald Trump, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (R) as he hosts a strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on Friday his meeting with President Donald Trump offered an important opportunity to discuss the economy and job creation.

Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled at the White House, and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.

McMillon described the dialogue with the President as "constructive" and "candid."

"It's always better to be engaged in trying to shape solutions than sitting on the sidelines," the discount retail chain's CEO said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)