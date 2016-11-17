A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, November 13, 2016. According to local media, the pheasant gains popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Picture taken November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer

HANGZHOU, China A pheasant has become a star attraction at a Chinese safari park after visitors said its golden head feathers resembled U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's famous blond quiff.

A picture of a five-year-old golden pheasant called "Little Red" went viral this week after a journalist from the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou pointed out the "striking similarity" between the male bird and Trump, China's ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily reported.

The resemblance doesn't stop at the feathers, said Gao Hongqiang, the park's head bird feeder.

"After comparing it with the photos ... we've found that not only are their hairstyles alike, their eyes' expressions are pretty similar," Gao told Reuters.

Visitors at the park said they saw the similarity.

"I think this pheasant is very beautiful and Trump's hairstyle in the U.S. presidential election sprang to mind when I first saw the bird," Jin Huofeng, 34, said.

"I was wondering whether Trump's hairstylists got inspired by the golden pheasant."

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Andrew Heavens)