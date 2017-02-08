Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland U.S. December 6, 2016, the same morning that President-elect Donald Trump urged the government to cancel purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One plane saying it was 'ridiculous' and too expensive. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trading information for fashion retailer Nordstrom is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A pair of Ivanka Trump-branded trousers is seen for sale at off-price retailer Winners in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

President Donald Trump's tweets on various companies have drawn much attention, but with the Dow .DJI, S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq at or near record levels, the impact on the shares of those companies has been mostly short-lived.

Following is a list of companies targeted in Trump's tweets:

Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): The most recent tweet from Trump on Wednesday was a departure from his prior criticisms in that it related to his daughter Ivanka's business dealings and not his political agenda. Trump said his daughter had been treated "unfairly" by the company, which media outlets reported last week was winding down its relationship with Ivanka's brand. Shares of Nordstrom dropped 0.7 percent and spiked in volume in a one-minute span on Wednesday but were last up 1.5 percent at a session high of $43.42 in early afternoon.

Rexnord Corp (RXN.N): Trump targeted the company in a Dec. 2 tweet for "moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers." The stock shed 1.1 percent in the following session but is up nearly 12 percent since the tweet and closed at a 9-1/2 month high on Tuesday.

Boeing Co (BA.N): The Dow component was targeted by Trump in a Dec. 6 tweet that criticized costs for the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company. Shares closed that session little changed and have since jumped more than 9 percent through Tuesday's close.

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N): Trump tweeted on Nov. 24 about working on a deal with the Dow component to keep jobs at its Carrier unit in Indiana. Shares gained 0.6 percent in the session following the Thanksgiving holiday and have advanced 2.9 percent through Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): Trump on Dec. 12 tweeted about the U.S. defense company's F-35 fighter jet program, calling it "out of control." Lockheed Martin shares fell 2.5 percent on the day of the tweet, but have recovered somewhat since and were down 1.2 percent since as of Monday's close. Lockheed Martin has outperformed the NYSE Arca Defense index .DFII, which has fallen 3.7 percent over the same time frame.

General Motors Co (GM.N): Trump on Jan. 3 threatened a "big border tax" on GM for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico. GM's shares fell briefly in premarket trade following the tweets but have since gained only 0.7 percent as disappointment in the automaker's quarterly earnings on Tuesday dragged shares down nearly 5 percent.

Ford Motor Co F.N.: Shares are up about 4 percent since Trump tweeted on Nov. 17 the company would keep jobs in Kentucky.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) : Trump applauded the company on Twitter on Jan. 9 for plans to invest in Michigan and Ohio plants. U.S.-listed shares of the stock are down more than 1 percent since, including a drop of nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after French investigators referred the company for possible prosecution over emissions.

Toyota Motor Co (TM.N) (7203.T): In response to the automaker's plan to build its Corolla cars in Mexico, Trump tweeted on Jan. 5, "NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," which sent shares down 0.6 percent on the session. U.S.-listed shares of the stock are down 6.6 percent since.

