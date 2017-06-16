Brent crude oil bounces back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
Clinger has been chief counsel for the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services since 2007 and previously served as deputy assistant attorney general, the statement said.
His nomination requires Senate confirmation.
(Reporting by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.