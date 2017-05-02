BERLIN German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday she would seek to convince the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement during her trip to the United States later this month.

Trump, elected in November, had vowed during his campaign to withdraw from the Paris accord within 100 days of becoming president, part of a broader plan to sweep away Obama administration environmental protections that Trump said were hobbling the economy.

Hendricks said the United States was an important partner so she wanted to engage in a direct dialogue about climate protection.

"I will especially campaign for the United States to remain part of the Paris climate agreement and to make its contribution to implementing it," Hendricks said in a statement.

She is due to meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and non-governmental organizations during her trip from 15 to 17 May. She is also due to meet California Governor Jerry Brown, with whom she will discuss the role of cooperation between states, towns and regions in pushing ahead with climate protection.

