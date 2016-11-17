Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) questions SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White during a hearing in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK Representative Jeb Hensarling, a possible candidate for U.S. Treasury secretary, said he discussed tax policy, trade and regulation with Donald Trump on Thursday and would be willing to help the president-elect in any capacity.

"I've got a great position in public policy today. If he wants to talk to me, obviously, about serving somewhere else, we'll look at serving somewhere else," Hensarling said as he left Trump Tower. "But regardless, I'm on his team, I'm excited for what he can do for America and it was just a real honor to be here."

