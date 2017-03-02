U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

TRAVEL BAN

Vice President Mike Pence says Trump plans to finalize a new order limiting travel to the United States in the coming days, after federal courts blocked the administration's earlier travel ban.

Senior U.S. administration officials have lobbied Trump to remove Iraq from a list of seven Muslim-majority nations included in an initial travel ban, and two sources say they are confident Iraq will not appear on a new executive order expected Monday.

A new Trump executive order limiting travel to the United States will probably be worded to undercut the opportunity for opponents to sue by showing courts they have "standing."

ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Trump shows a different side in his first address to Congress: part dealmaker, part salesman, asking for unity, not so combative and trying to repackage his populist message in more palatable terms.

Behind the scenes, Trump's daughter Ivanka was a key advocate for the more measured, less combative tone he struck in his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, officials say.

INVESTIGATIONS

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel says.

ENVIRONMENT

Trump will target a handful of Obama-era green regulations, including a federal coal mining ban and an initiative forcing states to cut carbon emissions, in an executive order as soon as next week, a White House official tells Reuters.

UNITED NATIONS

Administration officials will meet for the first time with the chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog on Iran's nuclear deal, which Trump has branded "the worst deal ever negotiated."

MARKETS

The Dow blasts through the 21,000 mark for the first time after Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full.

SECURITY

The Trump administration does not want to reform an internet surveillance law to address privacy concerns, a White House official tells Reuters, saying it is needed to protect national security.

ETHICS

The White House tells a government watchdog agency that Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide, acted "inadvertently" when she publicly endorsed the clothing and jewelry line of Trump's daughter Ivanka, according to a letter from the administration.

(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)