Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

HEALTHCARE

The White House and congressional leaders say they are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law as Republicans' questions mount following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.

TAX RETURNS

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says on Twitter she has obtained Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns, and the White House responds by saying the president had paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income.

SAUDI ARABIA

Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House for a discussion likely to touch on investment opportunities in the kingdom and efforts to stop the war in Syria.

PALESTINIANS

Trump's Middle East envoy holds his first talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid Palestinian concerns that the new administration in Washington is more favorably disposed toward Israel.

TRADE

Trump's choice for the top U.S. trade negotiator pledges an "America First" strategy to aggressively enforce U.S. laws and trade deals to stop unfair imports and push China to scrap excess factory capacity.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Trump's administration is preparing to release a wide-ranging executive order to reduce the role that climate change plays in policy decisions, according to a Trump administration official who reviewed a draft of the order.

ADMINISTRATION

Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House says.

Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House says.

IMMIGRATION

The White House says that Trump does not agree with a controversial tweet on immigration and birth rates by Republican Representative Steve King.

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Airline industry group IATA is concerned about protectionist rhetoric from the United States and other governments but sees the Trump administration's plans to invest in infrastructure as positive for the industry.

G20

A senior Canadian Finance Ministry official says there is a lot of uncertainty over what direction the United States wants to take on issues such as trade and taxation policy ahead of the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.

MARKETS

Shares of hospitals and health insurers fall after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecasts that 14 million Americans will lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.

