Former candidate Ben Carson arrives to attend the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is "seriously considering" former Republican rival Ben Carson to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees home mortgage lending and other housing programs.

"I am seriously considering Dr. Ben Carson as the head of HUD. I've gotten to know him well -- he's a greatly talented person who loves people!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)