U.S. President Donald Trump looks at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump, noting that he had long complained that China's currency was undervalued, on Friday predicted that "a level playing field" in terms of trade would be reached between the two countries sooner than many people think.

"As far as the currency devaluations, I have been complaining about that for a long time," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "I believe that we will all eventually and probably very much sooner than a lot of people understand or think, we will be all at a level playing field."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)