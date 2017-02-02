TOKYO Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Thursday denied a newspaper report that it would invest in U.S. infrastructure bonds as part of an economic cooperation package to be discussed between the two countries' leaders next week.

In a statement on the fund's Twitter account, GPIF President Norihiro Takahashi said "there was no truth" to the report, adding that its investment decisions were made for the benefit of its policyholders.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that infrastructure investments in the United States by GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, would feature largely in the package that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will present to U.S. President Donald Trump at their meeting.

