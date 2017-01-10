Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the incoming administration in the United States was keen to do a free trade deal with Britain.
Johnson, who traveled to the United States earlier this week to meet senior advisers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, told parliament he had found a "huge fund of goodwill" for Britain.
"There was a huge fund of goodwill for the United Kingdom on Capitol Hill and a very large measure of understanding that now is the time to do a free trade deal," he said.
"They want to do it and they want to do it fast and that understanding was most vivid and most urgent on the part of the incoming administration."
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.