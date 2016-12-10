U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Andrew Nicholas Liveris, Chairman and chief executive officer of The Dow Chemical Company to the stage at a ''Thank You USA'' tour rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday he would name Andrew Liveris, chairman and chief executive of Dow Chemical Co, to head the Manufacturing Council, a private sector group that advises the U.S. secretary of commerce.

Trump made the announcement during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he introduced Liveris, 62, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who said he had accepted the appointment.

