Housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday he would name Andrew Liveris, chairman and chief executive of Dow Chemical Co, to head the Manufacturing Council, a private sector group that advises the U.S. secretary of commerce.
Trump made the announcement during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he introduced Liveris, 62, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who said he had accepted the appointment.
(Corrects to say Grand Rapids, Michigan, not Battle Creek, Michigan, in second paragraph.)
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.