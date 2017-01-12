U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held meetings in New York on Thursday as he prepared to take over the White House from President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
The following is a list of confirmed meetings from Thursday,according to Trump's transition team:
RANDALL STEPHENSON
* Chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc (T.N), which is planning to merge with Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)
MARTIN SILVERSTEIN
* Former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay
* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post
MARK GREEN
* Former U.S. ambassador to Tanzania
* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post
BALAJI SRINIVASAN
* Chief executive officer of 21.co and a partner in Andreessen Horowitz
* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post
JIM O'NEILL
* Managing director at Mithril Capital Management
* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post
MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA (BY PHONE)
* President of Portugal
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; editing by Susan Heavey, G Crosse)