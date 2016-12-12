U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears with retired Marine Corps General John Kelly outside the main clubhouse after their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday formally announced Retired General John Kelly, a 45-year military veteran, as his choice to lead the Department Of Homeland Security.

Trump's transition team said in a statement that Kelly would "spearhead the urgent mission of stopping illegal immigration and securing our borders" as well as streamline the Transportation Security Administration and improve ties between U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)