SHANGHAI Shares in Chinese steel companies were mostly up in morning trade on Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to order a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel hurt U.S. national security.

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co's (600019.SS) shares were up 0.3 percent at around 0211 GMT (10:11 p.m. ET), while shares in Angang Steel (000898.SZ) and Baotou Steel (600010.SS) had risen about 1 percent. Hesteel (000709.SZ) advanced earlier in the morning but was trading flat by 0211 GMT.

