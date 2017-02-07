Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
BERLIN The European Union could revive talks on a free trade deal with the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.
The two sides failed to conclude negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) before former president Barack Obama left office last month.
"TTIP has not been mentioned by the new US-administration," Katainen said at a business conference in Berlin. "So we still expect that it will be possible to relaunch discussions and to create a sustainable business environment."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.