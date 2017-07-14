Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 13) - Paris, Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Just landed in Paris, France with @FLOTUS Melania. [0406 EDT]

- Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. [0850 EDT]

- President @EmmanuelMacron,

Thank you for the beautiful welcome ceremony at Les Invalides today! [1445 EDT]

- Great bilateral meetings at Élysée Palace w/ President @EmmanuelMacron. The friendship between our two nations and ourselves is unbreakable. [1520 EDT]

@Potus :

- #POTUSinFrance photo gallery is live: 45.wh.gov/CcmbKQ [1509 EDT]

- Today I announced my intent to nominate eleven individuals to Federal judgeships: bit.ly/2tkToz7 [1654 EDT]

