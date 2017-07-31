Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 31) - Obamacare, Insurance companies, Stock market

1 Min Read
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? [0816 EDT]
- Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! [0828 EDT]
- A great day at the White House! [1719 EDT]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau