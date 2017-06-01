Theresa May’s plan still has hard Brexit core

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Theresa May’s softer plan for government still has a hard Brexit at its core. The quest for a parliamentary majority has forced the British prime minister to curb her ambitions for far-reaching domestic reforms. Her agenda, read out by Queen Elizabeth at the opening of parliament on Wednesday, will now focus on paving the way for leaving the European Union. Yet shaky support means even this blueprint could stay stuck on the drawing board.