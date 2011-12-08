New U.S. guidelines on the treatment of tuberculosis slashes the amount of time needed to treat the infection from nine months to three.

The recommendations, released on Thursday, are based on clinical trials showing that once-weekly treatment with the anti-TB drugs rifapentine and isoniazid, taken under the supervision of a health provider, work as well as nine months of daily treatment completed by patients on their own.

The supervised regimen, which ensures people take their medications faithfully, cuts the number of required doses from a total of 270 given once a day to 12 given once a week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"This regimen has the potential to be a game-changer in the United States when it comes to fighting TB," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a statement.

"It gives us a new, effective option that will reduce by two-thirds - from nine months to three months - the length of time someone needs to take medicine to prevent latent TB infection from progressing to active TB disease."

In latent TB, a person may be infected with TB bacteria but have no symptoms and cannot transmit the bacteria to others. If TB becomes active, the person becomes sick and can spread the disease to others.

People with compromised immune systems are most at risk of developing active TB infections. Many people with latent disease never start the nine-month course of treatment, and among those who do, many never complete it.

The number of U.S. cases of active TB disease fell to an all-time low of 11,182 in 2010. But about 4 percent of the U.S. population, or 11 million people, have latent infections.

TB continues to disproportionately affect people of color and foreign-born persons in this country.

