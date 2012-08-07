LITTLETON, New Hampshire A Vermont man was arrested after allegedly running over seven police cruisers with a tractor, police said on Friday.

Roger Pion, 34, of Newport, Vermont now faces seven counts of unlawful mischief and three other charges after being arrested by state police for crushing cruisers belonging to the Orleans County Sheriff's Department in the town of Derby on Thursday.

"I felt like I was in a monster jam rally or something," said Rene Morris, an eyewitness told local television station WCAX. "I just couldn't believe it, just backing up going over it, turns around makes his way to the other vehicles smashes those up."

State police estimated the damages at $250,000. The motive for the crushing is still under investigation, police said in a statement.

(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Andrew Hay)