WENATCHEE, Wash. A wildfire in Washington state has destroyed at least 23 homes and damaged two commercial properties in the town of Wenatchee, near the eastern foothills of the Cascades, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management office.

The so-called Sleepy Hollow fire erupted on Sunda, and has scorched some 3,000 acres of rolling grasslands and brush, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Natural Resources said.

(The story was refiled to correct the number of homes destroyed in the first paragraph to 23, instead of two)

(Reporting by David Ryder in Wenatchee; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)