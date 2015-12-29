OKLAHOMA CITY Craig Strickland, lead singer of the country-rock band Backroad Anthem, was missing after the boat he was in capsized while he was duck hunting on a northern Oklahoma lake, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Strickland's friend, Chase Marland of Marlow, Oklahoma, was recovered on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons said.

Strickland, 29, of Springdale, Arkansas, and his friend had chosen to go duck hunting despite the severe winter storm that hit the Midwest, Timmons said.

Backroad Anthem had posted on its Facebook page that Strickland and another man were missing.

Their capsized boat was discovered after midnight on Monday, raising additional fears for the two men's safety, officials said.

(Editing by Ben Klayman and Dan Grebler)