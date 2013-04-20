CHICAGO An Indiana man is missing and another is dead after their vehicles were overtaken by flood waters north of Indianapolis, police said Saturday, as high water caused by heavy rains continues to plague the Midwest.

Torrential rains over the last few days have led to flooding in parts of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, resulting in blocked roads, closed schools and rescues by boat from homes surrounded by flood waters.

Rain left the region on Friday, but in some areas flooding will continue beyond the weekend. Levels in some tributaries of the upper Mississippi and Ohio rivers are projected to reach or surpass major flood stage, according to Accuweather.com. Sections of Chicago area rivers have hit new crest records, including the Des Plaines, the Chicago and the DuPage, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert Morgan, 64, of Arcadia, Indiana, died Friday night after he tried to drive his car through high water and was carried 100 yards downstream in Hamilton County north of Indianapolis, according to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a 911 call from a motorist who said his vehicle was sinking in the water in the same location where Morgan's car was overtaken.

Upon arrival, rescuers found an unoccupied truck 200 feet from the roadway. The phone that called 911 belonged to an Arcadia resident, but the owner had not been found, police said.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency on Friday, activating the National Guard. Iowa Gov. Terry Bransted issued disaster declarations for five eastern counties and Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn declared 38 counties disaster areas.

Chicago-area residents weary from battling floods woke up to snow on roofs and cars Saturday morning. Snow and hail also was seen Saturday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.

The colder than normal temperatures in much of the northern part of the country are part of a strong cold front and large storm system that will clear the East Coast late on Saturday, according to the NWS.

