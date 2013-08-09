A woman and a child have died and another woman was missing in Missouri after heavy rains triggered floods in the nation's midsection, and more rain was expected this weekend, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.

One woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away in southwest Missouri on Thursday, two days after floodwater carried off a woman and her 4-year-old son in a car in the central part of the state.

The boy died and his mother has not been found.

More than a foot of rain has fallen in parts of Missouri during the past several days, and some 6 to 12 inches have soaked parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arkansas, according to the weather service.

Rain and flash flooding throughout the five-state region have closed roads and forced residents from their homes and businesses.

Through the weekend, parts of the region could get 2 to 3 inches of rain each day, according to Brian Hirsch, a weather service meteorologist.

"We're going to continue to see the midsection of the country receive more rain than they need along a stalled frontal boundary along Kansas and into Missouri," Hirsch said.

The weather service issued flood and thunderstorm warnings and watches for many counties in the five-state region.

On Thursday, more than 15 water rescues took place in Benton County, Arkansas, where 7 to 10 inches of rain fell in the morning.

Some 7 inches of rain drenched parts of Nashville, closing main roadways, officials said.

In a dramatic rescue broadcast live on morning television news in Nashville, a 5-week-old infant strapped in a carrier was carried from a flooded house by firefighters who were at times chest-deep in water.

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and Suzi Parker in Little Rock; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Xavier Briand)