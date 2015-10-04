(L-R) Norman Beauregard, Kevin Attender and Chris Rogers of the Georgetown Fire Department, wade through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

CHARLESTON, S.C. The Mayor of South Carolina's state capital, Columbia, declared a nighttime curfew starting at 6 p.m. EDT Sunday in response to historic flooding, according to his Twitter page.

"We can replace property but we can't replace lives," Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted.

Benjamin added, "The flood is unlike anything we've ever dealt with before."

Columbia has a population of about 130,000 and is at the confluence of several rivers swollen by several days of heavy rains.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod in Charleston; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)