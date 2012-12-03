Northern California will get a break on Monday from severe weather that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in mountains before another storm arrives by Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast.

A cold front that had brought heavy rain and snow and high winds that gusted to 150 mph at Mammoth Mountain in California had moved overnight into the central Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains, the weather service said.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in place for higher parts of the northern Rockies.

"Another system will begin impacting the West Coast on Tuesday bringing another round of significant precipitation to northern California and the Pacific Northwest," the weather service said.

"An additional 2-5 inches of rain is possible with the next round."

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect for parts of northern and central California and a small area of western Washington, it said.

From Tuesday afternoon through late Sunday, the West Coast storm system dropped 17.9 inches of rain on Sims, California, and 26 inches of snow at Mammoth Lakes.

In the Rockies, 46 inches of snow were recorded at Deadwood Summit, Idaho.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)