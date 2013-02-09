People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. A blizzard slammed into the north-eastern United States on Friday, snarling traffic, disrupting thousands of flights and prompting five governors to declare states of emergency in the face of a fearsome snowstorm. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sanitation trucks plow snow along Fifth Avenue in New York, February 8, 2013. A blizzard slammed into the north-eastern United States on Friday, snarling traffic, disrupting thousands of flights and prompting five governors to declare states of emergency in the face of a fearsome snowstorm. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A couple lays in the snow to have their picture taken in New York, February 8, 2013. A blizzard slammed into the north-eastern United States on Friday, snarling traffic, disrupting thousands of flights and prompting five governors to declare states of emergency in the face of a fearsome snowstorm. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Phoebe Lightburn, 9, makes a snow angel in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man operates a snow plow in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard slammed into the north-eastern United States on Friday, snarling traffic, disrupting thousands of flights and prompting five governors to declare states of emergency in the face of a fearsome snowstorm. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Winter storms are seen over Canada and the northeastern United States in this February 7, 2013 GOES satellite image courtesy of NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Winter storms are seen over the northeastern United States in this February 8, 2013 GOES satellite image courtesy of NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

A worker is reflected in the glass wall of a bus stop as he shovels the snow off the steps of the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Passengers ride an AirTrain travelling past United Airlines passenger jets during the arrival of a winter storm at the Newark Liberty International airport, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A crossing guard helps students at an intersection after schools closed early ahead of bad weather in Pelham, New York February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, bringing whiteout conditions to some parts of New England and threatening to drop record amounts of snow around Boston. From New York to Maine, the storm began gently, dropping a light dusting of snow, but officials urged residents to stay home, rather than risk getting stuck in deep drifts when the storm kicks up later Friday afternoon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man stands with an umbrella covered in snow along a street in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A stop sign is seen covered in snow in Pelham, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A weather report is displayed on a news scroll as people walk through Times Square in New York, February 8, 2013. The Northeast U.S. is bracing for a large winter storm that has caused flight cancellations. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man throws salt for the snow as seen from the front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center at Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Students walk home through snowfall after schools closed early ahead of bad weather in Pelham, New York February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, bringing whiteout conditions to some parts of New England and threatening to drop record amounts of snow around Boston. From New York to Maine, the storm began gently, dropping a light dusting of snow, but officials urged residents to stay home, rather than risk getting stuck in deep drifts when the storm kicks up later Friday afternoon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman walks down Beacon Hill during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man shovels snow from his car along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard packing hurricane-force winds pummelled the northeastern United States on Saturday, killing at least one person, leaving about 600,000 customers without power and disrupting thousands of flights. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The entrance ramp to the Long Island Expressway is seen closed in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard packing hurricane-force winds pummeled the northeastern United States on Saturday, killing at least one person, leaving about 600,000 customers without power and disrupting thousands of flights. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Workers clear snow at Times Square in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummeled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Hospital emergency room worker Susan Johnson shovels out her car to go to work during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard packing hurricane-force winds pummeled the northeastern United States on Saturday, killing at least one person, leaving about 600,000 customers without power and disrupting thousands of flights. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. The northeastern United States braced on Friday morning for a blizzard that could drop up to three feet (nearly one meter) of snow through Saturday and bring travel to a halt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman walks down Charles Street during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pedestrians walk through the Boston Commons as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hospital emergency room worker Susan Johnson shovels out her parking space before going to work during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A street sign is seen covered in snow in Manhasset, New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard packing hurricane-force winds pummeled the northeastern United States on Saturday, killing at least one person, leaving about 600,000 customers without power and disrupting thousands of flights. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kevin Connolley (R) and his father Ed, work to clear the sidewalk of snow during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Bikes covered in snow are seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummeled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People arrive with their children and toboggans to a snowy Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. A blizzard packing hurricane-force winds pummeled the northeastern United States on Saturday, killing at least one person, leaving about 600,000 customers without power and disrupting thousands of flights. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BOSTON/NEW YORK A record-breaking blizzard packing hurricane-force winds hammered the northeastern United States on Saturday, cutting power to 700,000 homes and businesses, shutting down travel and leaving at least five people dead.

The mammoth storm that stretched from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic dumped more than 3 feet of snow across the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal blizzard and flood warnings were in effect, but Massachusetts and Connecticut lifted vehicle travel bans as the storm slowly moved eastward on Saturday afternoon.

Stratford, Connecticut, Mayor John Harkins said he had never seen such a heavy snowfall, with rates reaching 6 inches an hour.

"Even the plows are getting stuck," Harkins told local WTNH television.

The storm centered its fury on Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with the highest snowfall total, 38 inches, in Milford, Connecticut.

About 2,200 flights were canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware, which tracks airline delays. Boston's Logan International Airport and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, were shut down.

The storm dumped 29.3 inches of snow on Portland, Maine, breaking a 1979 record, the weather service said. Winds gusted to 83 miles per hour (134 km per hour) at Cuttyhunk, New York, and brought down trees across the region.

The storm contributed to three deaths in Connecticut, Governor Dannel Malloy told a news conference.

An 80-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while clearing her driveway, and a 40-year-old man collapsed while shoveling snow. One man, 73, slipped outside his home and was found dead on Saturday, Malloy said.

A Boston fire official said an 11-year-old boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning. He was overcome by fumes as he sat in a running car to keep warm.

In Poughkeepsie, New York, a man in his 70s was struck and killed on a snowy roadway, local media reported.

A 30-year-old motorist in New Hampshire also died when his car went off the road, but the man's health might have been a factor in the accident, state authorities said.

Police in New York's Suffolk County, some using snowmobiles, rescued hundreds of motorists stuck overnight on the Long Island Expressway, said police spokesman Rich Glanzer.

Even as the big storm's force was slackening, the National Weather Service forecast a possible blizzard in the Great Plains.

Snow and, in some areas, blizzard conditions were expected across parts of Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming through the weekend into Monday, it said.

POWER LINES DOWN

Utility companies reported about 700,000 customers without electricity across nine states as the wet, heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines.

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, lost power and shut down automatically late on Friday, but there was no threat to the public, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

As the storm tapered off, streets in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were largely quiet except for snowblowers and shoveling. Kevin Tierney, 41, struggled with a snowblower to carve out a parking space in more than 2 feet of snow.

"I had this all planned out, and I don't know who said it, but everybody goes into a boxing match with a plan until they get punched in the mouth," said Tierney, an attorney.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Maine declared states of emergency before the storm. The U.S. Postal Service suspended mail delivery in parts of those five states plus New Hampshire and Vermont.

Although New York was hit by a foot of snow, Fashion Week went on unfazed as crowds arrived to watch the morning's shows by Ruffian and LaCoste.

Andrea Daney, a digital marketing senior manager for LaCoste, said she was trying to be discreet as she changed from snow boots to high-heeled crushed blue velvet ankle boots.

"I'm calling it the shoe storm of the century," she said. "You have to make adjustments to your outfit."

The snow delighted New England's ski industry after a dry winter that has left green grass visible across much of the region.

Greg Kwasnick, a spokesman for Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, said business was slightly slower than normal on Saturday but likely would pick up in coming days as roads cleared.

"Snow is what it's all about," he said.

(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Kevin Gray in Miami, Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Ian Simpson in Washington, Jason McLure in Maine, Dan Burns in Connecticut, and Dan Lovering and Zach Howard in Massachusetts; Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Beech)