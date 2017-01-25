James Morris (L-R), Shalexusia Cheevers, Chassidy Harris and Temaka Morris clear limbs away from their home after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A Procter and Gamble warehouse is damaged after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park search for items after being allowed into their homes after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A tractor trailer lies on its side after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A U.S. Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado struck Adel, Georgia. Courtesy of Nathaniel Sixberry/Handout via Reuters

Trailers lie on their sides behind a Procter and Gamble warehouse after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Resident Michael Lang holds Bella after rescuing her from his home at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A Georgia Search and Rescue team takes a break at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Relief workers look over Sunshine Acres mobile home park where residents were allowed in to their homes after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park on Saturday in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A volunteer walks past the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday, in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A damaged car is seen after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Power workers work on reinstalling power lines at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park with the assistance of firefighters search for items after being allowed into their homes after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Damage at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Damage at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A woman is surrounded by steam as she crosses the street in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People walk through steam in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A powerful storm that killed at least 21 people in the southern United States over the weekend brought snow, heavy rain and gusty winds to the Northeast on Tuesday as searchers combed Georgia tornado wreckage for a missing toddler.

The storm, known as a nor'easter, dumped from 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 cm) of snow on New York's Catskills as well as mountains in Pennsylvania and New England, along with a heavy mix of freezing rain and sleet, said Brian Hurley, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"A lot of places are seeing snowfall in the 2- to 4-inch (5- to 10-cm) range because not all of it is snow," he said. Much of the Northeast was under winter storm warnings or advisories.

Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour (97 km per hour) also were recorded all along the East Coast, Hurley said. The high winds caused scattered power outages, with Eversource Energy reporting about 4,400 customers in New England without power.

The snow and ice is expected to taper off through Wednesday morning as the storm system heads into Canada's Maritime provinces, the National Weather Service said.

School districts across the region canceled or delayed the start of classes due to icy roads. Local news outlets showed footage of snow-covered roads and vehicles thickly glazed with ice.

In southern Georgia, police with dogs searched through the ruins of the Piney Woods Mobile Home Park and adjacent woods near Albany for a 2-year-old boy missing since a tornado flattened the area on Sunday.

Search teams had looked all day Monday and through the night for the toddler. Local media said the child had slipped away from his mother before their home was destroyed.

The storm was part of the system that killed at least 21 people, 16 of them in Georgia, before roaring up the East Coast.

Another winter storm plowing east out of the Rocky Mountains could drop from 6 to 15 inches (15 to 38 cm) of snow on parts of South Dakota and Nebraska before weakening as it reaches the upper Midwest on Wednesday, Hurley said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker)