Steve Bogan wipes sweat off his forehead as he cleans out flooding at his family's business in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Clay Tassin and Pete Hildebrand remove a flood damaged dining table out of their coworker, Vanessa Bailey's (not pictured) house in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A vehicle backs up after attempting to drive through flood water in Prairieville, Louisiana, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A flooded house is seen in Prairieville, Louisiana, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Trees and shrubs along the interstate highway 12 (I-12) have visible water marks showing the extent of flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Ashley Ayala, 20, Lionel Vogel, Lynn Woodward, and Charlie Romano (L to R) clean out a refrigerator after Woodward's home was flooded due to heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

A bathtub is covered in mud in a flooded home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Debra Stevens (L) removes belongings from her home after flooding from heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Todd Stevens, 45, removes baseboard from his flood damaged home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

A swimming pool at the home of Marilyn Driggers is filled with floodwater from the Amite River after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Discarded belongings from a flooded home are piled outside after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Glen Picard (2nd L), Ted Stevens, and Terrell Stevens (R) throw out flood damaged household belongings as Hannah Stevens (L) looks on after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

GONZALES, La. Ron Allen set out electric fans at his rental property in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, hoping to dry floors that had been swamped by nearly a foot of water.

"We've got to pull out the wood, pull out the vinyl. But first we gotta get the water out," said Allen, 66. "This has never happened before."

Record floods have been blamed for at least 13 deaths and damage to about 40,000 homes. Authorities have only begun assessing the devastation.

Rains that started last Thursday have dumped more than 2-1/2 feet (0.76 meters) of water on parts of Louisiana.

The American Red Cross has called the flooding the worst disaster in the United States since Super Storm Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast in 2012.

“Thousands of people in Louisiana have lost everything they own and need our help now,” Brad Kieserman, vice president of disaster services operations and logistics for the Red Cross, said in a statement.

As of Wednesday afternoon, shelters across the state were housing 5,435 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

U.S. President Barack Obama signed a Louisiana disaster declaration on Sunday and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local efforts.

The White House said on Wednesday that Obama had directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to "utilize all resources available" in responding to the flooding.

Swollen creeks and bayous were still overflowing on Wednesday in downstream communities such as Gonzales, as recovery efforts were beginning around Baton Rouge.

In Livingston Parish, east of Baton Rouge, at least 75 percent of homes were flooded, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The parish includes Denham Springs, where about 90 percent of the homes and every local school took in water, Mayor Gerard Landry told local radio station Talk 107.3.

Landry said he thought it could take two to three months to reopen schools.

"These folks that have flooded, they don’t have shoes. They don’t have underwear. They don’t have shirts. They don’t have toilet paper," he said in the radio interview on Wednesday. "All the basic essential needs, they don’t have."

For Terry Lyon, 56, the devastation was all too familiar. His trailer was destroyed 11 years ago in Hurricane Katrina, which struck the U.S Gulf Coast and left more than 1,800 people dead.

Lyon's apartment in Baton Rouge flooded on Saturday, and he and his wife drove to stay with relatives on dry ground in Ascension Parish. By Monday evening, many there were underwater.

"I've never seen water come up like this and come after us," said Lyon, standing outside a shelter in Gonzales, Louisiana. "I never dreamed it could get this bad."

(Reporting by Sam Karlin; Additional reporting by Bryn Stole in Baton Rouge, La.; Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Tom Brown, Toni Reinhold)