NEW YORK A potentially powerful storm is barreling up the U.S. eastern seaboard and could dump six inches or more on eastern Massachusetts late on Tuesday, meteorologists said on Monday.

Low temperatures in the New England region are hovering 15 to 20 degrees below the average low of 33 degrees, and storm trackers say the worst of the early spring storm will strike overnight Tuesday on Cape Cod and the coastal resort islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

"We would normally expect a storm like this to pound southern New England, but this storm is so far out to sea that we're expecting more along the lines of a glancing blow to (inland) Massachusetts," said William Babcock of the National Weather Service.

Winds along the coast of New England could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour during the worst of the storm, which is expected to coincide with overnight drops in regional temperatures.

Despite blizzard warnings for Cape Cod and the islands, only an inch or two of snow is expected to accumulate in cities like Boston and Providence, Rhode Island.

