WASHINGTON The Washington, D.C. area's Metro trains will begin providing a limited service starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said on Sunday, adding that fares will not be charged.

Also, the bus system will only run on 22 routes, and avoid hilly terrain, narrow side streets and other areas that could experience problems from the major blizzard that hit the U.S. capital over the weekend. The buses will run every 30 minutes, WMATA said in a news release.

The Metro, which includes the second-busiest U.S. subway system, had closed late on Friday ahead of the blizzard, which buried Washington in almost 18 inches of snow.

