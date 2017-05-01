CHICAGO The Mississippi River was expected to be closed to boat traffic at St. Louis on Tuesday as waters rose to moderate flood level due to heavy precipitation, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said on Monday.

A roughly five-mile stretch of the river near St. Louis would be closed to vessel traffic once waters surpassed 38 feet, halting barge shipments of goods such as grain and fertilizer, Coast Guard spokesman Sean Haley said.

Water levels at St. Louis were at 35 feet and could crest near the major flood stage of 40.1 feet by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's definitely going to close. It's just a matter of what time (the river) is going to reach certain levels," Haley said.

