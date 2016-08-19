BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
EDGARTOWN, Mass. President Barack Obama will get a first-hand look at the damage done by floods to Baton Rouge on Tuesday and talk to local officials about what more the federal government can do to assist people as they rebuild their community, the White House said on Friday.
"The president is mindful of the impact that his travel has on first responders and wants to ensure that his presence does not interfere with ongoing recovery efforts," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.