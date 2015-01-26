As a powerful blizzard bore down on the northeastern United States on Monday, airlines, commuter rail, bus lines and subways responded with travel delays and cancellations.

Below are the latest updates as of 4:30 p.m. ET.

* NEW YORK'S METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY has added 26 extra trains to the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North schedules through 4:00 p.m. ET to help commuters return home before the worst of the storm hits, according to the MTA website. "Travel later this evening will be hazardous," it said. MTA expects to suspend Long Island Railroad service at 11:00 p.m. ET, curtail express subway service after the evening rush hour and close other lines on a route-by-route basis, the website said. Check alert.mta.info/ for updates.

* NEW JERSEY TRANSIT said on its Twitter page it will close down at 10 p.m. ET Monday, with the last trains leaving major stations at 8 p.m. ET and making all local stops.

* MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY will not operate subways, commuter rail, buses or ferries around Boston on Tuesday, the state's Governor Charlie Baker said Monday. Transit is expected to resume on Wednesday.

* AMTRAK said it would continue operating trains between Washington and Boston but "passengers should expect reduced frequencies, mainly north of New York." Amtrak said its 'corridor services' (including between New York and Albany or Brunswick, Maine, and Boston) will operate as scheduled.

* THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY said on its website that PATH trains will run on a weekday schedule until 9 p.m. ET, then on a weekend service schedule every 15 minutes.

* GREYHOUND BUS LINES has suspended much of its Monday service from New York, Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast, according to the bus company's website.

* DELTA AIR LINES (DAL.N) had canceled about 730 Monday flights due to the blizzard and has issued a waiver for affected ticket holders to re-book their travel. The company said it has canceled 960 flights for Tuesday. Delta said it plans no operations at Boston Logan International on Tuesday, with limited flights out of LaGuardia and JFK. The airline said there may also be some cancellations at some airports in the northeast on Wednesday morning.

* UNITED AIRLINES (UAL.N) has canceled all flights Tuesday from its Newark, New Jersey hub, as well as flights from New York, Boston and Philadelphia. It expects the storm to affect its operations throughout the Northeast but said customers were eligible for fee waivers to reschedule their travel free of charge. More than 250 of its Monday flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

* AMERICAN AIRLINES and US AIRWAYS (AAL.O) said late afternoon and evening flights Monday are canceled from the New York area, Boston and Philadelphia. This translates to 626 flights canceled on Monday and another 970 flights canceled Tuesday. The company has waived its ticket reissue charge for impacted travelers. "We plan to resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so," the company said in an emailed statement.

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS (JBLU.O) has canceled 280 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware.com. Spokesman Morgan Johnston said the New York-based airline expects another 525 cancellations Tuesday and 190 more on Wednesday "to give customers time to make necessary travel arrangements." Change and cancellation fees to select cities are waived through Friday.

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (LUV.N) has canceled more than 130 Monday flights out of its 3,410 flights system-wide, the airline said in a statement. The carrier has canceled 300 flights for Tuesday and another 50 for Wednesday. The carrier said on its website that it is "working with affected customers."

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Nick Carey in Chicago and Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr and James Dalgleish)