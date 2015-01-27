As a powerful blizzard bears down on the northeastern United States, airlines, commuter rail, bus lines and subways have responded with travel delays and cancellations.

Below are the latest updates as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

* NEW YORK'S METROPOLITAN TRANSIT AUTHORITY will be suspending service on all bus, commuter rail and subway service at 11 p.m. It added 26 extra trains to the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North schedules through 4 p.m. ET to help commuters but the LIRR may need to suspend service as of 11 p.m., subject to further evaluation of the severity of the storm, according to the MTA website. NYC Transit and MTA buses are planning to operate normal bus service for the evening's rush hour, but all service will be suspended at 11 p.m. Staten Island Railway service is currently running on or close to schedule, but service will be suspended at 11 p.m.

The public can check alert.mta.info/ for updates.

* NEW JERSEY TRANSIT said on its Twitter page that it will close down at 10 p.m. ET Monday, with the last trains leaving major stations at 8 p.m. ET and making all local stops. The service may resume Thursday depending on conditions, the page said.

* MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY will not operate subways, commuter rail, buses and ferries around Boston on Tuesday, the state's Governor Charlie Baker said Monday. Transit is expected to resume on Wednesday.

* AMTRAK said it suspended service between New York and Boston as well as to upstate New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. Trains were operating at a reduced frequency between New York and Washington, D.C., and New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

* GREYHOUND BUS LINES has suspended much of its Monday service for several cities including New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and elsewhere in the Northeast, according to the bus company's website.

* DELTA AIR LINES had canceled about 600 Monday flights as of Sunday due to the blizzard and has issued a waiver for affected ticket holders to re-book their travel. The airline already had canceled 222 Tuesday flights, according to FlightAware.com.

* UNITED AIRLINES has canceled all flights Tuesday from its Newark, New Jersey hub, as well as flights from New York, Boston and Philadelphia. It expects the storm to affect its operations throughout the Northeast but said customers were eligible for fee waivers to reschedule their travel free of charge. More than 250 of its Monday flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

* AMERICAN AIRLINES and US AIRWAYS said late afternoon and evening flights Monday are canceled from the New York area, Boston and Philadelphia. This translates to 626 flights canceled on Monday and another 970 flights canceled Tuesday. The company has waived its ticket reissue charge for impacted travelers.

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS has canceled 275 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware.com. Spokesman Morgan Johnston said the New York-based airline expects another 525 cancellations Tuesday and 190 more on Wednesday "to give customers time to make necessary travel arrangements." Change and cancellation fees to select cities are waived through Friday.

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES has canceled more than 130 Monday flights out of its 3,410 flights system-wide, the carrier said on its website, adding that it is "working with affected customers."

