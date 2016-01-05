Water is pumped over the Valley Park levee on the Meramec River in Valley Park, Missouri, in this National Guard picture taken December 31, 2015. Picture taken December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Missouri Air National Guard/Senior Airman Patrick P. Evenson/Handout

The nuclear plants along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are not expected to be adversely affected by flooding and heavy rains, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Tuesday.

Along the Missouri River, Omaha Public Power District's Fort Calhoun nuclear generating station and Nebraska Public Power District's Cooper nuclear station are not expected to be affected, the NRC statement added.

Ameren Corp's Callaway plant in Missouri and Entergy Corp's Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville, Arkansas, have not been affected by heavy rains and no impact is predicted, the regulator said.

Plants in the vicinity of the Mississippi River, such as Grand Gulf in Mississippi, and River Bend and Waterford in Louisiana, all operated by Entergy, are also not likely to be affected by the adverse weather, the NRC added.

The swollen Mississippi and rivers that feed into it caused havoc in Missouri and Illinois after late December heavy rain and severe storms brought flooding across several central U.S. states, leaving at least 33 people dead.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)