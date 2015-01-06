SEATTLE A boulder toppled onto an interstate highway on Tuesday in the mountains east of Seattle, striking two semi-trailer trucks and a car and injuring two people as Washington state grappled with landslides and flooding, officials said.

More than eight inches of rain in the previous 24 hours saturated soil and caused the boulder and other rocks to fall down a slope onto Interstate 90 east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit just before 5 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The two injured people, sent to a hospital with minor injuries, were in a sport utility vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes, Washington State Patrol Trooper Darren Wright said. The westbound lanes were to re-open later on Tuesday, the state said.

The busy highway, at times difficult to navigate with rain and snow in the high elevations, traverses the Cascade Range and connects the Seattle area with eastern Washington and beyond. It was not raining as emergency officials arrived at the slide sight, but the roadway was still wet.

The slide came as heavy rainfall in western Washington state in recent days was believed to have caused landslides and flooding in coastal Grays Harbor County, knocking three homes off their foundations and forcing the evacuation of a nursing home.

Officials also closed schools, including Grays Harbor College, and canceled sporting events.

The National Weather Service said the increased risk of landslides because of heavy rain that fell on Sunday and Monday would continue, especially for steep coastal bluffs and hillsides, but diminish over the next several days.

The NWS also said major flooding would continue on the lower reach of the Snoqualmie River on Tuesday. The agency issued flood warnings for several rivers in western Washington counties.

Several roads remained closed on Tuesday because of flooding in Snohomish County, northeast of Seattle, the county said on Twitter.

