A Miami couple marked the 50th anniversary of the installation of an underwater statue off Florida's Key Largo on Tuesday by getting married in front of it.

Dressed in their wedding outfits as well as scuba gear, Kimberly Triolet and Jorge Rodriguez wed beside the "Christ of the Deep" bronze statue, which stands some 25 feet below the surface, five miles off Key Largo.

Using an underwater slate with their written vows, a notary public officiated the ceremony. Family and friends aboard a boat watched thanks to an underwater camera.

The 9-foot statue, a replica of the "Christ of the Abyss" statue off the Italian coast, was installed on Aug. 25, 1965 and has become a popular snorkel and dive site in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.