New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON The FBI is investigating how hackers were able to send out a bogus tweet on the Associated Press's Twitter feed that said President Barack Obama was injured in two explosions at the White House.
FBI spokeswoman Jenny Shearer confirmed an investigation, but she did not provide further details.
The fake tweet temporarily sent markets reeling. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking into the matter.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Beech)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp will likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources told Reuters, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
BlackBerry Ltd reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the sixth straight quarter, as the smartphone pioneer's shift to the higher-margin software business paid off.