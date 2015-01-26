WASHINGTON An individual has come forward to claim responsibility for flying the small drone that crashed on the South Lawn of the White House early on Monday morning, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.

The drone was being used for recreational purposes, the person told the Secret Service.

The U.S. Attorney for D.C. will review the case to determine whether or not to prosecute, the Secret Service said.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)