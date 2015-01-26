Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON An individual has come forward to claim responsibility for flying the small drone that crashed on the South Lawn of the White House early on Monday morning, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
The drone was being used for recreational purposes, the person told the Secret Service.
The U.S. Attorney for D.C. will review the case to determine whether or not to prosecute, the Secret Service said.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.