WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has been informed about the lockdown incident at the White House and no one on his staff was injured after a reported shooting on Friday, an official said.

"No one within or associated with the White House was injured, and everyone in the White House is safe and accounted for," a White House official said in an email. "The president has been made aware of the situation."

