Newry, Maine - Sam Brakeley and Steph Reighart defeated 30 other couples on Saturday to win the 16th annual North American Wife Carrying Championship.

It was the first competition for the couple from Lebanon, New Hampshire who finished the grassy obstacle course in a time of 1:05.30. The prize for their victory was Reighart's weight in beer and five times her weight in cash.

They also qualified to compete in the World Championship in Sonkajarvi, Finland in July.